DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James released four men from the felony diversion program Wednesday after they successfully completed the one-year program.
They were Yauheni Tsaruk, Denmark O. Duffus, Damien Philip Conrad and Jared Thomas Poorman.
Satisfactory program performance after one year earned them dismissal of felony charges. They were each ordered to pay court costs of $200, placed on probation for one year and given credit for that year with their supervision terminated.
In the Poorman case where a firearm was seized, James ordered it released to the owner.
Duffus, 36, of the Bronx, and a co-defendant were stopped on Interstate 80 May 31, 2018, in Liberty Township for following another vehicle too closely. Police said they had two five-gallon buckets containing a large amount of marijuana in the trunk.
Duffus pleaded guilty to a felony of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and to a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Conrad pleaded guilty to a felony of criminal trespass and to a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct for entering a bedroom and an apartment in Danville Aug. 22, 2017.
Tsaruk admitted to a felony of intent to deliver marijuana and a misdemeanor of possession of paraphernalia from May 19, 2017, in Valley Township. State police charged the Brooklyn, N.Y., man after stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation.
Police found 48 vacuum sealed bags of suspected marijuana, three vacuum sealed bags containing suspected THC wax, a glass jar with suspected marijuana, an orange pipe with suspected marijuana residue and a black suspected THC smoking device.
Poorman entered a guilty plea to a felony of having a 9mm handgun without a license Feb. 11, 2018, in Danville and a guilty plea to a misdemeanor of possessing drug paraphernalia.
James also sentenced Gregory Lee Garmen, of Milton, to 90 days home detention for driving while his license was suspended. He also sentenced him to pay a $50 fine and to 90 days concurrent probation for possessing drug paraphernalia.
His attorney Robert Marks Jr. said his client will be selling his car within two weeks since he plans to never drive again and has significant health issues.
State police charged him after being called about unresponsive individuals stopped in a vehicle at Liberty Valley Road and Route 45 July 2, 2018.
When police arrived, emergency medical personnel were there. As a trooper approached the vehicle, he heard the vehicle shift into gear and accelerate rapidly from the scene. He returned to his cruiser, with lights and sirens activated, and followed the vehicle for about one mile. It pulled over in the 1200 block of Liberty Valley Road. A trooper approached the vehicle and smelled a strong odor consistent with spice or synthetic cannabinoids.