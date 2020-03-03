DANVILLE — The PA Media and Design Competition is an annual event that highlights Pennsylvania students’ application skills, creativity and knowledge. Students are able to unleash their creativity, learn how to convey information more dynamically and enhance the learning process.
Students recently competed in the Regional PA Media and Design Competition at the CSIU in Milton.
Danville Middle School students Julian Hardin, Griffon Young and Ben Meyers competed in 3D Design and won first place with their idea of a modular flood wall that would retain water while in use and release back into the river when levels went down slowly.
Alyssa Bergenstock competed in Logo/Graphic Design and won first place with her 2021 logo.
All will go on to the State PA Competition at Dickinson College in May.