It has been a good summer for gardens, with enough rain to keep everything green and growing all season long. As part of the Danville Heritage Festival, four area plant growers have invited area residents into their backyards to see their labors of love.
Garden tours are free and begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, ending at 5 p.m. Visitors may stop by one or all. Participating homes are in Danville, Riverside and Eyers Grove. Bob Umbriac, organizer of the event, suggests that attendees come first to his garden at 538 Chamber St. in Danville, and from there to the others. He will have printed information with descriptions and directions for all locations.
Umbriac’s five acres are not just a garden but a complete landscape. His land slopes sharply downhill behind his house to a stream at the bottom, with terraces, a covered bridge and a picnic pavilion, all of which he built himself. “I am a one-man excavating company,” he laughed, as he sat on his trusty Kubota tractor, equipped with front-end loader and backhoe. He is always moving dirt from one place to another.
“I couldn’t take care of this place without my machine,” he said. “I tease my wife it’s a close second to her.” Both he and wife Marysusan spend countless hours working together on the property, which they have owned for four and a half decades.
The grounds are planted with evergreens and shrubs, perennials and roses, crepe myrtle and wisteria, fruit trees, vegetables, a grape arbor and the occasional flower bed. Marysusan does most of the weeding, filling bushels with debris to haul away, and she is in charge of the flowers. Bob takes care of the vegetable garden, cuts the grass, does the weed-whacking, hauls dirt and rocks and does construction wherever needed.
“What two other people would do this?” he asked. “We’ve created a monster!” Now retired from his work as a nurse anesthetist at Geisinger, he doesn’t know how he managed to do it while working. “I worked nights at the hospital,” he said, “and days here.”
Umbriac said he likes the challenge of problems to solve. He has been working for years to find the perfect solution for a particularly steep section that can’t be mowed or even weeded safely. To plant a ground cover, he had to lay a ladder against the hillside to provide toe holds to keep from falling. When a beloved mulberry tree perched on the hillside split its trunk almost to the bottom, Umbriac sprang into action, using screws and a metal brace, plus dirt from elsewhere to shore it up. Today it stands whole and healthy, with the sweetest fruit he knows, he said.
Both Umbriacs are very big into nutrition and healthy eating and exercising. Everything they grow is organic, with no pesticides, and they give much of their produce away. “It’s a labor of love,” Bob said. He is convinced that “people with their hands in dirt are closer to nature.”
Umbriac sits occasionally on his covered bridge to take a break, but when he does “I see this I need to do, and that. I’m not one to just sit,” he said. Presently he is focused on pruning and weed-whacking to get everything perfect before the garden tour.
Antiques, found objects
Jane Gregonis, who lives on 15th Street in Riverside, is not one to just sit either. She maintains about an acre of lawn with islands spaced throughout, mostly under large trees. Each of these outdoor installations is an assemblage of rocks, antiques and found objects, with a few plants and shrubs interspersed. “I don’t have a lot of flowers,” she said. “Stones and rocks are my thing.”
Gregonis moves most of the rocks into place herself. “I gather stones from wherever I find them,” she said. She walks along the river looking for rocks, and she scours fields for interesting rocks as well. She built a whole stone wall herself and is now working on a second. “I dump the rocks on my driveway and then roll them into place,” she said.
She has been at her Riverside location for 35 years and is always looking for something new to add to her displays or to her large collection of antiques. One outdoor island features a huge stump she got from a neighbor, who was planning to throw it away, and another prized object is a piece of farm machinery she bought years ago after spotting it rusting in a field near Catawissa.
Gregonis hires someone to cut her main grass, but she saves the detail work for herself. “I really like push mowing,” she said. Gregonis retired from Merck 20 years ago. “I’m out here 24/7,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, and I’m getting too old for this, but it’s like therapy.”
“Not everything will be done by the day of the tour,” she admitted, “but that’s OK.”
‘No push mowing’
Martha Kanaskie, who lives on 12 acres along Eyersgrove Road near Jerseytown, is always looking for ways to make it easier to take care of her tree-shaded property, which includes a large spring-fed pond. “When we bought this place 31 years ago, it was like a golf course,” she said, “with acres of grass to mow.”
Since then, she has added trees and perennials, strategically placed to make maintenance easier. “I don’t have fancy plants,” she said. She gets native trees and shrubs from the Conservation District, such as sugar maples. Her garden spots are planted, most often, in areas where grass would be hard to mow, such as wet spots and steep slopes. Her rule is, “No push mowing.” She manages to mow more than three acres in 2 1/2 hours on a large riding mower.
Kanaskie’s spread includes an extensive herb garden. “I love to cook,” she said. A bench in that garden surrounded by trumpet vines is her favorite place to read when work is done. It was handmade by her brother.
As an offshoot of working in her gardens, Kanaskie also starts dozens of new plants from her perennials as she weeds and thins them. Since she doesn’t like to throw away the perfectly good plants she pulls out, she pots them, places them in a sheltered spot outside and later sells them.
Planting for wildlife, nature
Stephanie Fullmer, whose gardens are along Avenue F in Riverside right next to the cemetery, plants not primarily for herself. “I plant my garden for wildlife and nature,” she said. Her main emphasis is on creating nectar sources to attract birds and bugs.
Fullmer has a shade garden, an herb garden, a small vegetable garden, a bog garden, a butterfly/hummingbird garden, and a wild area. She tries to have something always in bloom to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and insects. Even in winter, the shrubs in her front yard all provide berries birds can eat. “Everything is planted with a purpose,” she explained.
Her gardens require a lot of work in the spring, but later it’s mostly watering. To avoid having to weed, she mulches heavily. That means that on a hot day, she can sit on a bench in the shade in her bog garden and enjoy her surroundings.
Many of her flower choices trend toward wild varieties, like jewel weed, wild sunflowers and goldenrod. She has found that “birds like plants that aren’t perfect,” and they are attracted to stands of flowers, like her sunflowers. When the flowers are done blooming, she keeps the seed heads on to continue feeding the birds.
“I’ve done a lot of reading,” she said. Most of her knowledge about creating habitat is “self-learned.” Her niece and nephew, Ana and Brandon Bohdanowicz, ages 5 and 3, who live nearby, visit often. “They like to learn about the bugs and the plants,” Fullmer said.
Fullmer has participated in previous Danville garden tours, and she said, “I like meeting people and answering their questions.” Gregonis is new to the tour, but she, too, is looking forward to having visitors stop by. “I do hope it doesn’t rain and that we have a good turnout,” she said. She is planning to have water and a few cookies to offer her guests.
Umbriac, who has been organizing these garden tours for the Heritage Festival for many years, wishes more gardeners would volunteer to open their yards to others. He emphasizes the uniqueness of this year’s four offerings and welcomes all comers. Besides the Umbriac, Gregonis, Kanaskie, and Fullmer gardens, tour participants are also welcome to stop by the borough’s two public gardens at the foot of the Riverside Bridge, Zamboni Park and Riverfront Park, along Front Street in Danville.