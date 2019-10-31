DANVILLE — While four names are listed on the ballot for Montour County auditor, three will be elected Nov. 5.
Incumbent Democrats James E. Hack and Jamie J. Becker are running along with Republican Ray F. Shutt.
Republican Elizabeth A. Brown is also seeking election as a county auditor.
Hack has served three years after being appointed to an unexpired term. Shutt and Becker are serving their first four-year terms.
They audit the revenues and expenses of county offices. They audit every office in the courthouse, the district judge office, the jail and planning and zoning offices. Children and Youth Services audits are done through the treasurer's office.
They also audit all the tax collectors in the county along with the Montour Area Recreation Commission and the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau.
They have 60 days or less to complete the auditing, which must be finished by early April.
Due to the district attorney's office running on a different fiscal year, they audit that office later, Becker said.
The auditors submit report findings to the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
They are paid on a per diem rate and work six hours a day.
Other county officials
Several Montour County officials are unopposed for re-election.
They are Democrat Susan M. Kauwell, prothonotary and clerk of courts; Democrat Linda L. Weaver, register of wills and recorder of deeds; Republican Angela L. Mattis, district attorney; and Republican Scott E. Lynn, coroner.
Democrat Clair R. Heath is running as county sheriff to succeed sheriff Ray Gerringer, who will retire at the end of the year. Heath has been serving as chief deputy sheriff.
Mattis is serving her first four-year term. She has been district attorney since 2016 after running unopposed. She succeeded Rebecca Warren, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the state Supreme Court in the 2015 primary.
Kauwell, a former county chief clerk, was first elected 19 years ago in 2000.
Weaver was first elected 39 years ago in 1980.
Lynn has been serving 27 years since 1992.