DANVILLE — Puppet shows and the author of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" will be among the free special events held during this weekend's Hometown Holiday Weekend.
Downtown businesses along Mill Street, where parking is free during the holiday season, are decorated for the holidays and business owners are competing in a storefront decorating contest, said Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
Dressler hopes people will visit the downtown to enjoy the holidays close to home. "We want to bring the community together to celebrate the holidays," she said. The event was held last year and has been expanded this year.
The alliance's holiday promotions committee, headed by Kay Roth, plans the events.
Events kick off with an interactive children's puppet show from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Thomas Beaver Free Library, at East Market and Ferry streets. There will be stories, a sing-a-long and an after-party. The puppet cast will include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Kermit, Elmo, Frosty the Snowman, Ms. Ostrich, Baby Shark, Mr. Lion, Rudolph and surprise puppets.
Churches will also carol along Mill Street during the evening. Boil Line Coffee, also on Mill Street, will have hot cocoa available. A late shoppers night will be held until 9 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be presentations at 3 and 5 p.m. of a visit from Clement C. Moore, author of the famous poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas." Students from Youth in Philanthropy of Danville Area High School will participate in the show, which is appropriate for the entire family, according to promotions committee member Jean Knouse.
Admission is one coin of any amount. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Performances will be in the former Abigail's Attic, at 564 Mill St.
Other performances will be at 1 and at 3 p.m. Sunday and at 3 and 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the same location.
People can make their own ornament at Knack Creative Studio, Mill Street, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants are welcome to hang the ornament on a tree to be lighted along with a yule log bonfire starting at 5:30 p.m. in Canal Park, also on Mill Street, Dressler said. There will be caroling in the park from 6 to 8 p.m.
Geisinger will offer free flu shots from 5 to 8 p.m. in its 41-foot-long mobile unit in the Danville borough lot, at Canal Park.
Events on Sunday include a children's puppet show at Kiddie Korner Boutique, on Mill Street, at 2 p.m. There will be free carriage rides from noon to 4 p.m. Rides will be provided by Luke and Aaron Bastine of Spruce Run Farms of Millville, said alliance Executive Assistant Kayla Gross.
On Dec. 14, people can make their own ornaments at Knack Creative Studio from 4 to 6 p.m. Free carriage rides will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.
Dressler said mittens, hats and gloves hanging in bags on Christmas trees at Santa's cottage in Canal Park, are free to anyone who needs them. They were provided by Villager Realty of Danville. "They are not part of the tree decorations. Please take them if you need them or if you know someone in need," she said.
Michael Kuziak, of Valley Township, provided the trees for the cottage and a tree at the Montgomery House Museum. He also provided the tree for Canal Park and a tree for the Danville borough offices. Danville Street Department Superintendent Bruce Earlston and his department put the lights on the Montgomery House Museum tree, Dressler said.
Santa will meet with children from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays in his cottage.
"We encourage everyone to get in the holiday spirit. There are a lot of great storefronts," Dressler said.
The alliance sold decoration bundles to businesses in partnership with Scott's Floral. The bundles included wreaths, planters, greens and birch branches. Money from the sale will go toward the maintenance fund for Canal Park.
People can vote for their favorite storefront on the business alliance's Facebook page or by stopping at the business, Gross said.
A people's choice and a judge's choice winners will be chosen with trophies awarded. Winners will display the trophies throughout the year and will also receive a bundle of decorations for the next year.