DANVILLE — Madison Morgan said the meatball hoagie was her favorite lunch so far.
"It's zummy — more than delicious," the 10-year-old from the Danville area said.
She was with her cousins, Lizzie Morgan, 10, and Bella Morgan, 9, at the free lunch provided through Tapestry of Health this summer to any child 18 and younger at the Danville Area Middle School. The free lunch program in the past was held at the former Danville Elementary School.
This is the first time the middle school has hosted the free summer lunches, which is funded by the state Agriculture Department.
The girls were with their grandmother, Sue Baylor, also of the Danville area. "It gets them out of the house," said Baylor. She said she also doesn't have to make them lunch.
Tapestry of Life, which is administered by the Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania, serves Montour and Columbia counties with the summer lunch program existing 10 years in both counties.
Free summer lunches are also available in Bloomsburg, Benton and Berwick, said Tapestry of Health client assistant Beckie Williams.
Donna Snyder and Beth Lewis work in the middle school cafeteria preparing the meals with menus provided by Tapestry of Health.
Snyder said they started serving lunches June 10. The program is held Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 15 and is closed July 4. Adult meals can be purchased for $5.
Snyder said they usually have 12 kids show up, depending upon the day. On Monday, they had more kids getting meals since summer school has started.
Besides meatball hoagies, Monday's lunch included fresh vegetables and dip, fruit, gelatin and milk.
Greg Angstadt-Williams, a teacher for summer school at the middle school, said they have about 25 high school and middle school students enrolled this summer through July 11.
Tiffany Myers, Gary Grozier, George Lee and Brent Sample are also teaching summer school.
Cambria Batista, 18, and a summer school enrollee, said she ate lunch last summer at the former Danville Elementary School. "It's very convenient," she said. She plans to attend Auburn University after she receives her high school diploma.
A 14-year-old from Danville said she, relatives and neighbors are able to walk to the school for lunch.
Melissa Bishop, vice president of nutrition services at the Family Health Council based in Camp Hill, said some free summer lunch programs have added breakfast "to bridge the gap from when families eligible for the free and reduced school lunch program can have access to healthy foods during the summer."
Williams said attendance at every site is different. Bloomsburg attracts up to 200 a day, which includes kids participating in camps.
The Benton site, for example, can have kids 13- and 14-year-olds who are home for the day while their parents are working and able to "get a nutritious lunch during the summer," she said.
She said they follow guidelines on nutrition, such as dairy, fiber and protein and "can pick and choose what we want to serve."
"We have people on a fixed income who aren't used to providing another meal every day during the summer and this gives the kids something to do and to be around other kids," she said.
"One year we were able to get a grant and every kid who came in every day got a book. We're still trying to improve upon it," Williams said.
Tapestry of Health, which has an office in Bloomsburg, served 2,389 lunches in 34 days from June 18 through Aug. 18 operating Mondays through Thursdays last year, Bishop said.
Columbia and Montour county sites served 4,082 breakfasts, 13,240 lunches and 1,896 afternoon snacks at seven sites in 2018, she said.
Bishop said some of the free summer lunch programs have added breakfast and a snack. The Danville program only serves lunch.
"Every year the program grows," she said.
The nonprofit family health council, covering 24 counties, also provides programs offering nutrition health for every age and lifestyle, adolescent health to help make healthy choices, healthy woman for breast and cervical cancer screenings, HIV/AIDS programs with support services and information on preventing reproductive diseases.