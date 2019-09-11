DANVILLE — The Jubilee Kitchen, offering a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to anyone, will reopen Saturday in Trinity Lutheran Church, at Market and Church streets.
The kitchen had been closed for the summer.
Tacos will be served this week, according to director Nancy Davies.
Meals vary and can include meatloaf, potatoes and vegetables or hot dogs and hamburgers.
Baked goods are also given away.
People should use the back entrance of the church and look for signs.
Groups, families and friends volunteer to make the meals that usually draw 40 to 45 people.
The meals continue Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church.