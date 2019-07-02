“We Protestants get giddy, even, dare I say, prideful, over July 4th. We boast that if it weren’t for Reformed Protestants there’d be no U.S.A. We tease that the U.S. Constitution was inspired by the Constitution of the Church of Scotland with all its practical sentiments and political philosophy about individual dignity, human equality, freedom of conscience, election of leaders, the indispensable social contract, plus those unalienable rights.
It helps to remember that Protestants protested for freedom of religion so that government wouldn’t pervert religion by trying to suborn the Church and dictate prayer and right belief. State religion always threatens liberty. It also helps to remember that we ought not confuse liberty with license. We are FREED FROM so we can be FREED FOR, the saying goes.
Cruel it would be, then, to be freed without being equipped for freedom. Please remember how comedian Trevor Noah said, “We love saying that better than giving a man a fish is helping teach him to fish.” Trevor added: “But it sure helps to make sure he has a fishing pole.”
It sure helps to have something to be proud about, to have something that gives meaning and purpose, to have a reason to get out of bed in the morning, to be able to go to bed at night feeling worthwhile.
What today’s exhausting political and social times expose is how many of our neighbors feel the dream is dead, hope is dead. They feel alienated, abandoned, aggrieved, lonely, worthless. Life just isn’t unfair, it’s stacked against them. They feel disenfranchised, a fancy word for feeling they’ve been left out. Hence: exploitable. They feel they’ve been lied to, and those feelings are hotly fanned. Wrongly, they feel change comes from the top.
What they are feeling now is what other citizens have felt for a long time.
This frustration festers in regions of America where the “dissolution of civil society is acute.” The crisis isn’t our annoyance that prosperity isn’t guaranteed; the crisis is that the support systems for facing hard times is crumbling. America is failing because “the core institutions of society – family, church and school, business and labor, fraternal and civic organizations” are decaying. The fabric of strong community is unraveling [from “Alienated America,” by Timothy Carney].
An instructive book is David McCullough’s latest work, “The Pioneers,” about the Ohio Company that settled Ohio and the Midwest. This organized agreement for westward migration was championed by Congregational pastor, the Rev. Manasseh Cutler, who insisted on two provisions in the charter: One, no slavery; Second, an agreement that a section in each township would be reserved for common schools and state supported education. Cutler’s faith taught that this is how we prepare the next generation to shoulder the mantel of faith and civic duty, till their turn to pass it on.
These Ohio pioneers were soldiers of the Revolution. Several years before, they defeated tyrant king George and his imperious Parliament. These pioneers renounced aristocracy, monarchy, subservience. They rebelled when King George III, in arbitrary power, sought to control information, regulate what was taught, suppress and censor what was read in the news and pamphlets. As early as 1735, journalists were arrested for critical editorials against Britain and king. Along with their Intolerable Acts, British tyranny prohibited newspaper publications and circulation.
For our mutual success, our nation demands an educated, learned, literate citizenry, free libraries, schools, a free press, scientific discovery, knowledge of history, facing facts we don’t want to hear, gaining wisdom, lest we be enslaved by the tyranny of ignorance, fear, envy, distrust, base appetite, raw emotion, mob rule, self-gratification, self-aggrandizement, self-indulgence.
Our pioneer forebears – flaws, warts, and all; greed, violence, bigotry, and all – built this country on the confidence of meritocracy. Success by merit, never by birthright nor wealth. A farmer who could read a book was far superior to any illiterate prince. Just give me a fair and just chance!
Thomas Paine (God love that rebel) asked in his indictment of monarchies: what makes birth and bloodline an entitlement to rule? Why not scholarship, integrity, talent, moral temperament? One nation: born of principles, ideals, responsibility.
Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution were the gyroscope and compass to set America on the right course, to ever right this ship of state given the pitch, roll and yaw of history. Were our gyroscope and compass? It’s our task to make sure they still are, not merely for my sake but for our sake.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.