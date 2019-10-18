SHICKSHINNY — The Friends of Camp Louise want to scare you, if you are willing to take a hike.
The group is sponsoring "Terror on the Mountain" haunted trail near Shickshinny tonight and Saturday night, opening at 6 p.m., to raise money for renovations for the former Girl Scout camp. There is shuttle service from the Summerhill Fire Company, in Berwick, to the attraction at 195 Hawk Road, Shickshinny. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12 years old.
Valley Preservation LLC, a Shickshinny-based limited liability company formed in March, purchased the camp but leases it to the group.
The Friends members fought to keep the camp open before the Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania Council voted to close it in November 2017. The group then decided to try to raise money to buy the 340-acre property before Valley Preservation bought it. The group has continued to raise money since to make numerous repairs to the camp, said Kathleen Lockman, Friends of Camp Louise president.
Lockman said the group has raised more than $45,000.
"However, we've had to pay approximately $25,000 in sewer repairs, refrigeration repairs, plumbing repairs," she said.
"We were able to keep costs down due to handy people such Summerhill Fire Department and the Keystone Job Corps community team students and staff."
The group still needs donations of donations of wood, cinder blocks, monetary donations or in-kind gifts and general or skilled labor, especially roofers, Lockman said.
— JOE SYLVESTER