VALLEY TWP. — Frosty Valley Resort owner Danko Holdings LP has purchased a tract of land near the former Days Inn, but company officials are not disclosing plans for the site.
Danko Holdings, a real estate holding company of The Liberty Group, of Montoursville, purchased the 1.466-acre tract along Sheraton Road, just off of Route 54, on Sept. 10 for $530,000 from Veena Hospitality LLC, of Floral Park, Florida, according to the deed transfer filed in the Montour County Recorder of Deeds office.
A Danko representative did not return calls requesting comment on the purchase.
The Liberty Group, with property assets in excess of $500 million, operates businesses ranging from hotels and a golf course to construction and home health businesses. Its properties include the 18-hole Clinton Country Club in Mill Hall.
Danko bought the former Frosty Valley Country Club in Mahoning Township in August of 2017 for $340,000, according to that deed transfer. It renovated the property and turned it into a business open to the public, changing the name to Frosty Valley Resort.
Dan Klingerman is the chief executive officer of the Liberty Group.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said he wasn't previously aware of Danko's Valley Township purchase, but he was encouraged that someone was interested in developing a property in that area just off Interstate 80, near where the vacant Days Inn has sat vacant and deteriorating for years.
"He's a developer with a good reputation who's done a lot good things for Montour County," Holdren said of Klingerman.
Meanwhile, the eyesore remains of the Days Inn are slowly moving toward demolition.
A Montour County Court judge appointed the multi-county economic development agency DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) as the conservator of the Days Inn property earlier this year. That came after years of attempts by Valley Township officials to get the owner to renovate or demolish the former motel near the Route 54-Interstate 80 interchange.
Under the Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Holdren has said that finally razing the deteriorating building, where state police, assisted by county sheriff's deputies, have rousted squatters, will "get rid of an eyesore, get rid of a public hazard."
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE, said on Wednesday the latest delay is the owners of the former motel did not consent to a petition to sell the property, after agreeing to have it razed.
"They consented to everything," Wakeman said. "When we submitted the petition to sell it, they didn't like it."
She anticipates the court will schedule a hearing on the issue.
Hadden LLC, of Edison, New Jersey, is owner and CNB Bank holds the mortgage and liens on the property.