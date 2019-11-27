MAHONING TWP. — Frosty Valley Resort plans to construct 20 small cottages near its rustic barn venue at the former country club, but it needs a variance approval from Mahoning Township.
Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said there is a minimum requirement of 600 square feet for a single-family dwelling in the township. He said Frosty Valley wants to build 416-square-foot cottages for guests of events at The Barn who want to stay overnight.
The cottages each would include a kitchenette and microwave, VonBlohn said.
He said the joint Mahoning-Cooper planning commission will discuss the resort's variance request as part of its land development plan. The commission meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Mahoning Township Municipal Building.
"We're starting to see more and more small houses," VonBlohn told the township supervisors at their meeting on Monday. "They're the tiny houses, they call them on TV."
The supervisors did not express any opposition to the variance, but the planning commission will decide on whether to approve the request, said Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn.
"If the planning commission OKs it, it does not come before us," Lynn said. "If they don't recommend it, then it comes to us. We have the final say."
Lynn believes the commission probably will approve waiving the size requirement.
"He's doing a good job up there," Lynn said, referring to Dan Klingerman, chief executive officer of the Liberty Group, of Montoursville, which bought what was then the Frosty Valley Country Club in 2017.
"Their restaurant is nice, the golf course is coming back," Lynn added.
Neither Dan Klingerman nor Dave Klingerman, Liberty Group's executive vice president, could not be reached for comment.
Since buying the property, the new owners renovated the barn for special events, demolished the restaurant and replaced it with The Iron Fork dining facilities.
The supervisors last year approved a conditional use of a designated tract at the resort to allow construction of 32 townhouses there.
Dan Klingerman, at a meeting last year, told residents the townhouses would be best suited in the center of the property and wouldn't adversely affect the golf course. Klingerman said the project could end up with 24 townhouses. He said Frosty Valley members suggested the townhouses.