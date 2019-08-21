DANVILLE — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Catawissa father badly burned in a recent garage accident.
A silent auction and basket raffle will be held for Evan Baum in the Danville Moose, Mill Street.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with the drawing at 4 p.m. People need not be present to win.
All proceeds will go toward his medical expenses. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Baum had been working in his garage in Catawissa when an apparent welding accident resulted in an explosion.
Catawissa police reported his 6-year-old son had been in the building just seconds earlier.
Baum was taken to Geisinger Bloomsburg and then flown to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center.
According to information provided by fundraiser organizers, he suffered third-degree burns from his chest down when something exploded and threw him out of his shoes and across the garage. He doesn't have insurance.
He is also the father of a 7-month-old daughter.