DANVILLE — The Brady Funeral Home of Danville has been granted authorization to remove, relocate, disinter and reinter gravestones, memorials and bodies at the Carmelite Monastery and Villas Sacred Heart of Danville to the All Saints Cemetery in Elysburg.
A legal advertisement, which has been run several times, states the action.
Antonio Michetti, of Sunbury, is listed as the attorney involved.
He referred a reporter to the Sisters who deferred comment to Brady Funeral Home, which had no comment.
Brady Funeral Home also removed sisters' graves from Holy Family Convent in Danville after it was sold to Geisinger.