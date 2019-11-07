DANVILLE — Gamers from around the region raised $21,085 for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital when they played games for 24 hours — and asked their friends and families to sponsor their efforts — during Extra Life Game Day 2019 on Saturday.
The Gearbox Union, a group of gamers based in Blair and Cambria counties, held a 24-hour gaming event and raised $20,120 for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Gearbox members held the event behind Fiore Furniture in Altoona and held public tournaments and games. Of the amount raised, Gearbox Union members raised $14,195 for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
Gamers can still join in the fun. Extra Life is a year-round program that allows gamers to sign up to play games any time through the year to support Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
To participate, anyone can visit extra-life.org and sign up by pledging to play games from home or online on any day. They can recruit family and friends to donate to the fundraising efforts.
The funds raised by this event will help to provide pediatric equipment, programs and services at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and pediatric facilities throughout Geisinger's health system.
