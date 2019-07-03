DANVILLE — Garden tours will be held during this year's Danville Heritage Festival. Tours will be from noon to 4 p.m. July 21.
One of the gardens belongs to Karen and Tony Laporte at 625 Railroad St. behind LT Evans. Walk the boardwalk to enjoy this small but beautiful garden with a wide variety of perennials and annuals flowers. See the pergola with its climbing wisteria and trumpet vines.
Participants can also tour the garden of Stephanie and Michael Fullmer 1339 Ave. F Riverside, behind the cemetery. This garden is a certified wildlife area, consisting of primarily native plants creating a wildlife friendly habitat. Enjoy the variety of gardens, including hummingbird-butterfly, vegetable, grassland, bog and fairy.
The garden of Bob and Marysusan Umbriac is located at 538 Chamber St. This large garden has a wide variety of perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs. In front of the house is a large vegetable garden and a circular garden containing a gazebo, fish ponds and two levels of plantings. Marysusan made more than 50 hanging baskets that she has placed throughout the gardens. The rear gardens are approached under a tea rose arch also known as a trumpet vine arch. Features include a covered bridge, waterfalls, pavilion, wishing well, root cellar, grape arbor and multiple terraces and stonewalls with various plantings. The sunroom behind their house will be open for viewing.