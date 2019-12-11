DANVILLE — A Penn State Extension Gardening Series will be held the second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. in the Thomas Beaver Free Library, at 317 Ferry St.
Programs are free and open to the public.
Mary Harris and Suann Leighow will discuss pruning trees and shrubs, including fruit trees on Jan. 11.
Paula Angel will present "Spring is Coming: Avoid These Common Garden Mistakes" Feb. 8.
Ann L. Lee will discuss seed starting on March 14.
Carol Burke will present a program on the spotted lanternfly April 11.
For more information, email MontourMG@psu.edu.