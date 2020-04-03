Geisinger adjusted its visitation restrictions and announced its hold on elective, non-urgent surgeries continues through April 30.
While the hospital system upholds a suspension of routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients, it adjusted visitation restrictions as follows: Delivering mothers, one support person; medically unstable patients, one visitor; end-of-life patients, two visitors; surgery and procedures, one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure.
Minors and those with limited decisional capacity can have up to two parents or guardians; patients with altered mental status, developmental delays, caregiver providing safety may have one visitor; people with disruptive behavior with family caregiver are allowed one visitor.
The restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and resulting respiratory disease, COVID-19.
Visitors can expect to be screened. Do not visit if you have symptoms of respiratory infection: fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath. Anyone who has traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted.
Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center.
Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.