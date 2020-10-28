DANVILLE — The Geisinger Authority met Wednesday afternoon at the Pine Barn Inn to receive a report on Maria Joseph Manor, the Meadows and major projects in the Geisinger system.
Richard Urick told authority members that everyone at Maria Joseph Manor and the Meadows had been tested and no residents tested positive. “That was certainly good news,” he said.
There were, however, three employees testing positive. “One of those is back,” he said.
Urick said that residents still had to communicate virtually with their loved ones, with strong visitation curtailments.
“The Meadows is still doing well,” he said, adding that the unpredictability of COVID-19 is always an issue. “We just don’t know how or what is going to happen with it.”
Robert Markowski’s projects update included mention that the parking lot work at the GMC Danville campus would be completed by the first of the new year.
The Authority’s last meeting of the year is Nov. 18, 1:30 p.m., again at the Pine Barn Inn.
Caldwell noted that this meeting would be on the third Wednesday of the month instead of the usual fourth Wednesday, due to the fourth Wednesday in November being the day before Thanksgiving.