MAHONING TWP. — Geisinger Authority members renamed Susan Kauwell as chairwoman and William Betz as vice chairman during the board's reorganization meeting Wednesday at the Pine Barn Inn.
The panel also re-elected officers John Gerst, secretary; Jack Metzer, treasurer; Connie Kuziak, assistant secretary; James Shutt, assistant treasurer, and Robert Davies, parliamentarian.
Attorney Robert L. Marks Sr. will remain as authority solicitor at the same annual retainer fee of $22,000.
The authority will continue to meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Barn Inn with a few exceptions. The board does not meet in February and December, and the November meeting is held on the third Wednesday due to Thanksgiving.
The Montour County board oversees bond issues used to finance Geisinger health system construction and renovation projects.