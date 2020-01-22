MAHONING TWP. — Geisinger Authority members voted Wednesday to keep Susan Kauwell as chairwoman and William Betz as vice chairman of the Geisinger Authority.
The panel, voting at its reorganizational meeting at the Pine Barn Inn, also re-elected officers John Gerst, secretary; Jack Metzer, treasurer; Connie Kuziak, assistant secretary; James Shutt, assistant treasurer, and Robert Davies, parliamentarian.
Attorney Robert L. Marks Sr. will remain as authority solicitor. The authority also voted to increase Marks' annual retainer fee to $22,000 from the previous $18,000. Kauwell said that was the first time Marks received an increase since he was named solicitor in the 1990s.
The authority will continue to meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Barn Inn with a few exceptions. The board does not meet in February and December, and the November meeting is held on the third Wednesday due to Thanksgiving.
The Montour County board oversees bond issues used to finance Geisinger health system construction and renovation projects.