Inpatient hospitalizations, positive tests and the positive test rate for COVID-19 all are climbing in Geisinger’s entire service area, according to the hospital network’s president and chief executive officer.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu said during a virtual press briefing Friday that the positive test rate for COVID-19 in September and October was 6.3 percent with nearly 4,000 combined positive cases. In July and August, the rate and case total was 3.4 percent and about 2,100, he said.
The positive test rate is approaching 10 percent over the past two weeks as inpatient hospitalizations reached about 90 daily, up from a high of 30 in the summertime, Ryu said.
About 41 percent of the hospitalizations are patients younger than 65 years old, half of whom are under the age of 55, Ryu said. The age groups of 21-29 and 51-59 have the highest count of positive tests, Ryu added.
“COVID is in our communities and it’s spreading. We are seeing that,” Ryu said.
Systemwide over the past two weeks, Geisinger is seeing a COVID-19-positive patient every two hours.
Pennsylvania’s four highest totals of new daily case counts have been recorded this week. Friday’s announcement of 3,384 new cases is the highest one-day total yet. Through Friday, the state recorded 223,950 cases since March — 74 percent of whom are categorized as recovered, the state Department of Health reports. The positive test rate over the seven days between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 is 5.9 percent, according to state data.
Ryu expressed concern that the winter months will naturally force more activities and personal interaction indoors, potentially increasing the spread of both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. He cautioned against large gatherings over the holidays, a warning already given by state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
There is good news, Ryu said. He said the effectiveness of virus treatments is improving and that mortality rates aren’t spiking as case counts rise. Testing capacity is growing, too, he said. Yesterday, the state Department of Health received results of 49,528 PCR tests, a single-day record.
Ryu predicted a legitimate vaccine would be available in 2020, though complexities remain with the distribution. He said cold storage availability — some vaccines, not all, in clinical trials require -90 degree Fahrenheit storage —is one complexity.
“I do think we’ll have one before the new year or right around the new year. But then the question becomes, how quickly can you get that vaccine distributed? I think that will take months,” Ryu said.
Levine outlined a three-phase vaccine distribution plan Thursday. It prioritizes health care personnel, frontline and emergency workers, and those working with vulnerable populations. Seniors and people living in congregate care facilities, like nursing homes and assisted living facilities, will also be among the first to receive a vaccine, as long as it is deemed safe for use among those populations by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
Members of the general public will be included in the third phase of Pennsylvania’s distribution plan, Levine said.