DANVILLE – Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu has been ranked 25th among the "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare," by Modern Healthcare magazine readers.
Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, tops the list at number one. The list also includes some well-known national figures, such as Jeff Bezos, Amazon chairman, president and CEO, at number three; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, number eight; President Donald Trump, number nine; Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, number 15, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, number 24.
"The awards and recognition program honors individuals in health care who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry, in terms of leadership and impact," according to the publication's website. This program allows "readers to vote for their top choices and selected honorees will be published in Modern Healthcare's annual ranking."
In June, Modern Healthcare named Ryu to its list of the "50 Most Influential Physician Executives." Dr. Ryu checked in at number 19 on that annual compilation of leaders who have made a noticeable impact on their organizations and the health care industry as a whole, as determined by their peers and an expert panel.