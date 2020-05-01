Geisinger’s President and CEO Jaewon Ryu said Friday that the spread of the coronavirus is migrating westward away from the northeast corridor where the health system experienced the greatest impact of infection.
Projected case peaks, however, have been lowered within Geisinger’s modeling, Ryu said, as has projected timing. The peaks are staggered throughout the summer months, he said, crediting mitigation measures like social distancing with helping spread out the potential burden on the health system.
Positive cases are trailing off in Lackawanna County and stabilizing in Luzerne County, Ryu said. Some counties further west like Clinton are experiencing an increase in positive cases. Ryu said he expects this trend to continue into the summer.
A gradual resumption of services and procedures is being planned throughout Geisinger’s coverage area. Ryu said decisions will be based on localized data. Clinical urgency, as well as bed capacity, protective equipment supplies, staffing and testing data will all be considered in deciding which offices will reopen and which services like elective surgery will resume.
About 2,000 employees were reassigned to different duties across the health system where possible. They’ll return to their duties as will colleagues who lost hours as services resume, Ryu said.
Ryu estimated Geisinger tested 14,000 people for COVID-19. About 15 percent, or 2,100, tested positive. From that patient base, about 15 percent, or 315, were hospitalized since the virus spread through Geisinger’s territory.
He said positive test results are inching higher but he wasn’t sure if this was the start of a trend or an aberration.
About 120 employees tested positive with four hospitalized. The positive case rate for employees is about 8 percent, he said.