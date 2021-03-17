DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center's Child Life Department is celebrating its 40th anniversary — appropriately, during Child Life month.
The hospital can be a scary place for young children. Child Life Department specialists at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital are dedicated to easing a child's worry, and helping to make the hospital feel more like home.
“Child Life’s presence at Geisinger has been long standing and incredibly impactful,” said Dr. Frank Maffei, chairman of the Department of Pediatrics. “Their 40 years at Geisinger predates the construction of our Janet Weis Children's Hospital and the services they provide to our children are indeed foundational and essential.”
In the program’s early days, specialists focused on playroom activities that encouraged socialization and self-expression, normalizing the hospital environment, providing support for patients and family members of chronically ill patients, supervising volunteers in the inpatient setting and event planning to gather donations for funding.
The team also offers medical play to work through feelings and understanding of medical experiences, preparation for tests and procedures, pet therapy and serve as liaison to the CSIU Hospital School Teacher Program so children don’t fall behind in their academics while hospitalized and more.
Patient Leah Williams, 15, and her family have had a positive experience with a child life specialist at Janet Weis Children's Hospital.
Leah was officially diagnosed with “ALG13 mutation” in 2014. This condition is a rare disorder and disease-causing variants in ALG13 have been reported in fewer than 20 individuals.
The diagnosis means that she has a seizure disorder, a severe developmental delay and hypotonia (brain dysfunction).
Child Life has helped Leah cope and feel comfortable while at the hospital. Child Life specialist Rose Lauck noticed that Leah responds well to physical touch and enjoys having her arms, feet and hair rubbed. Lauck also makes sure there are things for Leah to look at or listen too while being seen.
"When it’s time for Leah to have a procedure, Rose stays with us and provides continuous reassurance. The support has been tremendous, and we are grateful for it,” said Krista Williams, of Clearfield, Leah’s mom.
"We love Rose," said Krista, on Wednesday, "She is always so super sweet to our daughter when she has to be sedated for a procedure. She knows that Rose is a friend and she can trust her even if something is scary. She’s right there holding her hand, comforting her, and talking her through it. Rose has taken the time to get to know her and what makes her feel safe and comfortable. I can say very few people know her that well. Geisinger is blessed to have Rose on their team."
Today, the Child Life team has 12 certified child life specialists who support patients admitted to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital inpatient setting, both at Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley.
“The 40th anniversary of our Child Life Department is a celebration of our past, present and future," said Rebecca Drumheller, Geisinger’s Child Life Program manager.
“Our programming continues to expand as these creative, flexible, out-of-the-box thinkers take the initiative to improve upon the services we provide for our patients and families,” she said.