"For it’s a long, long while from May to December
But the days grow short when you reach September..."
– From "September Song," by K. Weill, M. Anderson
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Sept. 13, 1966 — Minimum wage raised to $1.40 in the U.S.
Sept. 19, 1878 — Barnum’s Greatest Show on Earth was exhibited in Danville on this day. P.T. Barnum with 40 of his first-class artists had accommodations at the Montour Hotel.
Sept. 22, 1892 — Sousa brought his new Marine Band to the Opera House in Danville for a performance en route to the World’s Fair.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
After a game of missed opportunities against Central Columbia in the first half and more in the second, Danville coach Patrick Madigan looked at the clock — 8 minutes to go, and still no score from either team — and knew it was his team’s chance to win.
With just 4:39 remaining, freshman Penny Andrews carried the ball from almost midfield, drew out the opponent goalkeeper and flung it past her into the goal for the first point of the game. After Andrews’ goal, Danielle Grubb, who had eight shots on goal, received a great pass from Jill Perruquet and lofted it high and into the far corner for an insurance goal, winning 2-0. The Lady Ironmen hit 41 balls at their keeper, who had 23 saves.
A photo in the local newspaper was of a fountain, once used as a scrub sink and then stored away for years, that became part of Geisinger Medical Center’s landscape.
According to an article in the local newspaper, Geisinger doctors Victor Marks, interim CEO of the Geisinger Health System; Robert Haddad, senior vice president, clinical operations; Frederick Jones, senior chairman emeritus, department of medicine, and David Bush, director, orthopedic surgery, spoke at the Bush Fountain Dedication.
Members of the Bush family were also in attendance at the dedication of the fountain located outside the Foss entrance door.
The article stated that the fountain was originally located in the operating suite designed by Dr. Harold L. Foss. The scrub fountain was used for 34 years and went into storage in 1962 when the new surgical suite opened.
When the new pavilion, named in his honor, was opened in 1971, Dr. Leonard Bush hoped that this unique heirloom could become visible to all visiting the Geisinger facilities. His family never forgot his dream. The fountain was placed for all to see and to honor those who once stood around it and the patients they served so well.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Danville Mayor William Leighow was pictured in the local newspaper signing a resolution proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. The United States Constitution was written on Sept. 17, 1787, ratified on June 22, 1788, and placed in effect on March 9, 1789. James Madison introduced 12 amendments to the First Congress in August 1789. Ten, in December 1791, became part of what would be the Bill of Rights, one never passed, the other dealing with congressional salaries was ratified in 1992, becoming the 27th Amendment. (The Constitution – whitehouse.gov.)
June Mankoskie of Danville captured first place in the women’s division of the Third Annual Harvest Festival Run in Milton.
Mankoskie finished 65th overall with a time of 42.11 for the 10,000-meter course.
A premier area runner, Mankoskie also captured first place in the women’s division of the Danville Marathon in May of this year.
The Frosty Valley Country Club tennis winners pictured in The Danville News were: G. Heydt, D. Metzer, D. Quickel, J. Skory, B. Quickel, K. Houston, K. Quickel, L. Pacurarlu, S. Heydt, K. Valadja, L. Rose S. Johnson, M. Johnson, J. Rose and C. Mowad.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Montour County residents were congratulated for their part in raising U.S. Savings Bond ownership to a new all-time high.
Miss Dorothy Bonawitz, Montour County chairwoman for the bond program in Pennsylvania, said that nationwide holding of Series E and H savings bonds stood at $42.8 billion as of Aug. 31. Miss Bonawitz’s report came from William H. Neal, assistant to the secretary of the Treasury and national director of the Savings Bonds program.
Bonawitz, chairwoman since 1948, said, “One of every four Montour County residents was a bond owner — the national average.”
Danville Junior High School "gridders" kicked off the 1960-61 season with a victory over the Selinsgrove Baby Seals on their home field.
The Orange and Purple scored their first touchdown of the game in the second period after the opponents scored a touchdown for a 6-point lead when fullback Al Willoughby went over from the 5-yard line and Ken Shepperson caught a pass from Greg Williams for the extra point.
Danville scored again in the third period, this time on another Williams-Shepperson aerial. Willoughby plunged through the line for the point-after-touchdown and the final scoring of the game.
Marine Pvt. Robert E. Cashner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert J. Cashner, completed complex recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. The training school prepared "young leathernecks" for further specialized infantry training at Camp Lejeune N.C.
Gerald Robert Galiley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Galiley of Danville, was home for 13 days leave that was granted to all young "blue jackets" after they completed nine weeks of recruit training. Galiley would return to Great Lakes, Ill., for 16 weeks of general duty, after which he would attend the Navy Radar School for four months.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
According to The Morning News, the New Orleans Mardi Gras had nothing on Danville’s festive parade and pep rally, sponsored by the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, in honor of the Danville High School football squad. All roads led to the F.Q. Hartman Field as the town celebrated an opening to the grid season. More than 2,000 people turned out for the event. The lights were turned on as the players approached the field and the band and majorettes escorted the team to the bonfire.
A program with Sam Keefer and William Fermier, as masters of ceremonies, began with the introduction of John Clark, the new coach of the Ironmen; then C.D. Jenkins, supervising principal; next Buck Mensch, high school principal, and for 13 years DHS coach, as well as a famous player, addressed the crowd.
“People sang around the bonfire, fans, from 6 to 60, gave their voices to the event.” Businessmen marched with the youngsters. It was considered one of the greatest demonstrations ever held in town. Fire trucks were filled with happy youngsters. Cheerleaders kept the pep alive constantly throughout the rally. (Danville lost their first game, held the following Saturday at Selinsgrove, 13-0.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.