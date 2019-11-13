Equipment used in measuring donor breast milk to help premature infants with their nutritional needs is the source of a waterborne bacteria that infected eight infants — including three who later died — in Geisinger Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit, Geisinger announced on Friday.
The state Department of Health (DOH) cited Geisinger for not having a written policy for cleaning equipment used to measure donor breast milk to reflect the changes the hospital made on Sept. 30, said Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward Hartle. He said that was immediately corrected.
Neither Geisinger nor the DOH would say if the department fined Geisinger for the violation.
Matthew Van Stone, a Geisinger spokesman, said as a result of the DOH's citation, "We had to take immediate corrective action, which we did at that time."
Pseudomonas bacteria exposure led to the illness in eight premature infants.
"We have concluded that the exposure came from the process we were using to prepare donor breast milk," Hartle said in the statement.
Pseudomonas bacteria are common and often harmless but can pose a health risk in fragile patients. Hartle said the hospital changed the process for measuring and administering donated breast milk on Sept. 30. The hospital has seen no new cases of infants becoming ill since the change.
Moved to single-use, sterile equipment
Asked if the breast milk-holding equipment’s instructions stated the necessary steps to achieve adequate decontamination, Geisinger issued a statement, through Van Stone, saying, "Donated breast milk is frozen and stored in the Geisinger Medical Center pharmacy in serving sizes appropriate for full-term infants. When donor breast milk is required for use in the NICU, the frozen breast milk is thawed and separated per the physician’s prescribed instructions, which often includes being fortified with additional nutrients to meet each baby’s unique health needs.
"Measuring equipment is required and utilized to formulate the breast milk. The equipment used to measure doses of donated breast milk would then be thoroughly washed by hand, allowed to air dry and reused. This process had been in place for many years without incident and, in fact, is used by other facilities across the country. Since identifying this issue, we moved to a process using single-use, sterile equipment. Since taking these measures, we have not had any new pseudomonas infections in the NICU since Sept. 30."
Geisinger deferred to DOH questions of whether the hospital followed proper cleaning instructions every time, whether the instructions required washing the equipment with sterile water or allowed tap water, and how often the hospital management checked to ensure staffers followed procedure for cleaning the equipment.
Contacted Wednesday, DOH spokeswoman April Hutcheson responded, "We have nothing new at this time."
According to a release from the hospital, using DNA testing "in collaboration with the PA Department of Health, the hospital's infection control team has traced the bacteria to the equipment."
Attorney: Statement 'falls far short'
Matt Casey, a Philadelphia attorney who represents the families of two children who died at Geisinger following the outbreak, said the hospital’s statement “falls far short."
“The statement conspicuously fails to provide any details when Geisinger first learned of this problem and to what extent it was ongoing,” he said.
Casey said the hospital should make full disclosure. "We intend to get to the bottom of it."
Casey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, the Hazle Township parents of Abel David Cepeda who died at the age of 6 days. Casey also intends to file a lawsuit on behalf of another couple whose twins were born at Geisinger during the outbreak. One child died and the other is still receiving treatment, he said.
DOH spokesman Nate Wardle said Friday the department has worked with the hospital "to resolve any public health concerns, and to ensure that appropriate follow-up measures occurred." Wardle also said breast milk is the "best" food for infants, including premature infants.
"Proper handling and storage of breast milk is an essential step to assuring safety. This is particularly important for premature babies," he said. "Donor breast milk is considered safe and is essential for infants that need it."
Hartle said the hospital still will divert mothers delivering at less than 32 weeks and babies born prematurely at less than 32 weeks while it consults with DOH on the appropriate time to resume normal operations.
"Geisinger is committed to doing all that we can to support the infants and families affected and ask the community to join us in keeping them in our thoughts," said Hartle.
A hotline has been established for any community members who may have questions regarding the issue. The hotline numbers are 570-214-9087 and 570-214-9088.