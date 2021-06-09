WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Alumni Association Executive Board (AAEB) honored eight outstanding individuals during the College’s Alumni & Reunion Weekend festivities on Saturday.
Award recipients were selected by the board through nominations received from alumni and other members of the college community. AAEB President Brad Webb ’05, along with Vice President Phil Levesque ’00 and past president Bob Martin ’95, presented awards for both 2020 and 2021 since an in-person event was unable to be held last year due to the pandemic.
The 2020 Taunia Oechslin Young Alumna Award was presented to Lisa (Stutzman) Hoffman, ‘05, and the 2021 award was presented to Josemar Castilo, ‘06.
The Taunia Oechslin Young Alumna Award is bestowed upon a graduate of Lycoming who has made significant contributions to her profession, demonstrates leadership and accomplishment in her career, exemplifies outstanding service and volunteering to the college on her community, and whose ongoing work reflects positively on the college.
Hoffman is employed in the emergency department at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Her initial years at Geisinger focused on EMS and resident education, but her responsibilities have now grown to include Medical Officer of the Day, which focuses on the administrative side of medicine.
“This award reminds me that Lycoming is so special because of the people who put their time and resources into making it a wonderful place to learn. For me, it is about helping the next generation of students have as many opportunities as possible to grow and achieve their goals,” said Hoffman.
Other alumni honorees were Seth Burch, ‘89 (2020 Dale V. Bower Service Award); Paul Henry, ‘86 (2021 Dave V. Bower Service Award); Peter Onorati, ‘75 (2020 Dr. James E. Douthat Outstanding Achievement Award); Gerald Lechliter ’67 (2021 Dr. James E. Douthat Outstanding Achievement Award); Kristin Nash ’95 (2020 Angela R. Kyte Outstanding Alumna Award); and Janice (Martin) Mitchell, ‘66 (2021 Angela R. Kyte Outstanding Alumna Award).
To learn more about the alumni and awards, visit lycoming.edu/alumni/alumni-association/annual-awards.aspx.