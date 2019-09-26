Besides helping patients in Geisinger's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, workers are reaching out to the community to lend a hand on their days off.
Employees, led by registered nurse Deb Artley, recently formed the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in the Community. The group plans to volunteer at a different organization each month. Their first volunteer project was at the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA.
Ten members of the 30-plus group took dogs for walks Thursday at the SPCA, along Bloom Road.
Danville Shelter Manager Kristen Szwast instructed the volunteers on the proper way to hold a leash, to walk a dog and showed them where they could walk the dogs. One of the dogs Artley worked with was Ebby, who has been at the shelter longer than the other dogs.
"We are very close and work long hours. It's like a second family," Artley said of the organization, which is independent of Geisinger.
"We want to let the families and patients know we do more outside our unit," she said.
The group includes nurses, a pharmacist, a therapist, nursing assistants, clerks and others. Those who can't make it to an event will be able to donate to an organization.
Alaina Petrivich, an RN, said she got involved to show the community they do more than work in the unit.
"We really want to show the community we can help the community as well," said Morgan Loomis, a registered nurse.
Geisinger's motto is "We care" and Loomis said the group members wanted to show they "care for the community as well as for our patients in the hospital."
RN Stephen Bressi said this is a way for them to do something outside their jobs.
Anthony Forman, also an RN, said the staff was excited to come to the SPCA since many are animal lovers. They have put up a wall displaying the pictures and names of their cats and dogs. One of the staff recently adopted a cat, Ben, from the shelter after she met him while she was walking dogs.
The group hopes to help out with the Feed A Friend project, soup kitchens, trash clean-ups and possibly the Ronald McDonald House.
Anyone with ideas or needing help can contact Artley at dartley83@gmail.com.