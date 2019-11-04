Geisinger employees raise money for Ronald McDonald House

MAHONING TWP. — Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) employees raised money for the Danville Ronald McDonald House through a corn hole tournament, food sales and basket raffles.
They also held chili- and salsa-making competitions and sold T-shirts.
The employees donated the 42 baskets raffled off Friday, said Ginnetta Reed, director of development and communications at the McDonald House.
Reed said the health plan held fundraisers three years ago to fund the family room of the McDonald House at Geisinger.
John Tucker, a GHP underwriter, said about 500 employees participated.
Todd Gibson, a GHP lead who was in charge of the event, said, "The McDonald House is an extraordinary organization that helps families in need and we're just so appreciative of partnering to be able to help them."
Food was provided by Gunzey's Hot Sausage, Son of a Butcher, Heeter's Ice Cream and Catawissa Bowling.