MAHONING TWP. — Hundreds of area families are benefiting from the fruits — and vegetables —of a group of Geisinger employees' labor.
Some Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) employees have been turning over a bumper crop of produce to area food banks for the past several years from their Garden of Giving.
Connie Scheunemann, a GHP rehabilitation case manager for the post-acute team of medical management, said the garden plots, adjacent to GHP's Hughes Center building along Woodbine Lane and across the street, supply produce to the Montour County Human Services and other area food banks during the growing season.
She said the garden started in 2013 under Dr. Duane Davis, GHP's chief executive officer at the time.
"Those were just the smaller gardens in front of Hughes Center North," Scheunemann said. "I think two years later, it expanded across the street."
She said the garden now includes eight 4-foot-by-8-foot beds near the health plan building and eight 4-foot-by-24-foot beds and eight 4-foot-by-8-foot beds across the street.
"All are raised beds," Scheunemann said. "We're trying to stay with the basics. Usually early in the year, broccoli, lettuce, carrots, beets. Then we move to cucumbers, green beans, squash, peppers, eggplant, potatoes, sweet potatoes and tomatoes."
GHP has partnered with several community groups to help distribute the produce, she said.
"We try to time (the human services donation) with the Riverside and Danville food bank. Also, on off weeks we do donations to the women's shelter in Bloomsburg, AGAPE for their fresh food, and other years we also try to give them donations on Thursdays for their large meal. They're not doing it this year."
For the past two or three years, kids from the Busy Little Beavers Early Learning Center, just up Wesner Lane from the GHP building, helped pick green beans and cucumbers.
"They helped pick and took some back for a snack," Scheunemann said.
She said GHP employees really enjoy seeing the kids in the garden.
Approximately 120 families are signed up to receive food each month from county human services, Director Greg Molter said. The Danville Riverside Foodbank regularly serves about 300 families each month, according to its Facebook page.
"Having the fresh produce is an extra benefit," Molter said. "We don't have the cooling space for fresh produce. Having the fresh vegetables brought in two days before is a benefit. It really is a joy for these families coming through."
Primarily, a group of eight to 10 GHP employees tend to the garden. In addition to growing the produce, the employees also have to prep the garden beds in the spring and clean them up in the fall, Scheunemann said.
The gardening required an extra effort this year during the pandemic.
"Most of our employees have been working from home," GHP spokesman Mark Gilger said. "A lot of people involved with the garden have been coming in to work on the garden."
"They've been doing a great job, as far as we're concerned," Molter said.
Scheunemann said one problem with workers not coming to the building every day is more wildlife tries to raid it.
"With the deer herd, we had to up our netting," she said. "I think with people not being around, the woodchuck was getting kind of brazen."
The garden is important to GHP employees because of what it means for the recipients, Scheunemann said.
"On our end, I think we value what fresh produce is," she said. "It's something most people should have in their diets. People in this area should not want for fresh produce and fruit. It's so abundant."
"It's a nice feeling to know there are people out there, no matter how busy they are, they are giving up their time to help other people," Molter said.
While the garden is done for this year, donations of produce such as broccoli and lettuce will start in mid-May, Scheunemann said.