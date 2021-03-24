DANVILLE — Bucknell graduate Dr. Richard Smith has been hired by Geisinger and will be joining the Geisinger Forward-65 Health Center team in the soon to be opened facility in Milton.
Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed for people age 65 and over, where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services, and social, educational and wellness activities.
The Milton facility is not scheduled to open until May.
Until then, Smith is working out of the Geisinger 65 Forward facility already opened in Shamokin Dam, and he is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 570-246-4575.
"I'm strongly committed to giving patients the time they need to get the care they need to help them live their healthiest lives," Smith said.
Smith is a graduate of Williamsport Area High School, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and served during the Gulf War. Smith did his undergraduate studies in biology at Bucknell and earned a medical degree at Northwestern University.