DANVILLE — Geisinger is among companies recognized by Military Times — the Armed Forces newspaper — as Best for Vets: Employers 2020.
The annual survey is an analysis of a company’s efforts to connect with veterans and provide an environment for success.
With a workforce that includes more than 700 veterans, Geisinger scored among the best for its commitment to hiring and retaining military personnel and reservists. The health system launched a veteran program two years ago and has achieved exemplary outcomes: Its veteran hiring rate has increased by 41 percent, and retention of veteran employees has grown from 80 to 86 percent.
“Geisinger recognizes veterans’ commitment to service and leadership and has created programs to build and advance the careers of military men and women,” said Chris Grill, a U.S. Army veteran and program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger.
“We’re committed to supporting our employees serving in the Reserves and National Guard through benefits such as two weeks of paid military leave," Grill said. "And we help veterans interested in a career with Geisinger by providing personalized career guidance and resume and application support.”
Geisinger has demonstrated its commitment to veterans by sponsoring VetNet, an employee resource group that acts as a forum for veteran employees to connect and discuss issues important to them. A newly created position within the organization better serves the veteran community across Geisinger, including employees and candidates, by developing recruitment and training programs.
Employers' rankings were based on a voluntary survey.
More than 100 questions sought detailed information based on the individual company’s policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and accommodations for members of the National Guard and Reserves.
“Best for Vets is editorially independent and focused on culture and policies that cater to military veterans,” said Andrew Tilghman, executive editor at Military Times. “It has become the most trusted resource for transitioning veterans and a coveted honor for employers across the country.”