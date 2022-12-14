Three Geisinger hospitals on Wednesday were named by U.S. News & World Report as Best Hospitals for Maternity Services for 2022-23. Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, and Geisinger Wyoming Valley all received the designation of High Performing in Adult Maternity Care (uncomplicated pregnancy).
“Having three of our hospitals receive this recognition in maternity care is a tribute to our dedicated staff of physicians and caregivers who work to make better health easier for the families they serve,” said Dr. Sandra Culbertson, chair of the Geisinger Women & Children’s Institute.
To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity Services, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics, including unexpected complication rates in term newborns, rates of C-sections, whether vaginal births are routinely available after C-sections at the hospital, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy and how successful each hospital was in supporting breastfeeding.