BLOOMSBURG — Geisinger is hosting a final community drive-thru and family walk-in flu shot clinic on Saturday for anyone 6 months or older Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. There is no need to pre-register.
The flu shots are available at no cost to the public and are being provided by Geisinger’s health and wellness, primary care and pediatrics teams. Flu shots will be available drive-thru-style for anyone age 3 and older. Walk-in flu shots will be available in a nearby building for children ages 6 months to 3-years-old and for families with young children. Additionally, a limited supply of high-dose flu vaccines for those age 65 and older will be available in the drive-thru.
Participants should wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. Participants must fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot. Participants will remain inside their vehicle next to an open window. Staff members will not enter vehicles to provide flu shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year.