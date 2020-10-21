DANVILLE — A Geisinger annual tradition of thanking local veterans for their service by hosting a free four-course meal has had to be adjusted this year due to the pandemic.
Instead, Geisinger will host drive-thru Veterans Appreciation dinners at eight locations across the health system’s service area, 4-6 p.m., Nov. 12.
The dinner for U.S. military veterans is provided by Geisinger staff at no cost to participants. Anyone interested should make a reservation by Nov. 5.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger changed this annual tradition from an in-person, sit-down meal to a drive-thru event for the safety of the community and staff. The event has expanded from including three hospital campuses last year to eight locations this year.
“We are privileged to honor and serve those who served our country,” said U.S. Air Force veteran Dr. J. Edward Hartle, Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer. “Many of our patients, health plan members, staff and community members have served in the military, and this event gives us an opportunity to thank them for all they have done to protect the freedoms we enjoy as a country.”
Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up now.
Locally, Geisinger is holding drive-through dinners for veterans at the following locations on Nov. 12:
In Danville: Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2, Danville. To make a reservation for this location, call 866-578-3427 or visit go.geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GMC
In Bloomsburg: Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg. To make a reservation for this location, call 866-462-5127 or visit go.geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GBH
In Shamokin: Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township. To make a reservation for this location, call 866-278-9806 or visit go.geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GSACH
“Geisinger is committed to military veterans by providing care options and career opportunities to them in their local communities,” added U.S. Army veteran Chris Grill, program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs at Geisinger. “This dinner is yet another way for us to thank our veterans for their service.”
Geisinger was recently named on Best for Vets: Employers 2020 by the Military Times for the health system’s commitment to hiring and retaining military personnel and reservists within the organization.