LEWISBURG – Children with special developmental needs and their families are invited to a sensory-friendly showing of "Abominable," at The Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. The movie is part of Geisinger’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute’s (ADMI) sensory-friendly film series.
Loud music, vivid special effects, explosions and fast scene changes of many of today’s films can be difficult for children with special needs, who can experience these effects as sensory overload. This showing of "Abominable," part of the Sensory-Friendly Film Series, will provide a comfortable and accepting environment for those who want to get up, move around or make noise; feature family friendly movies in 2D; begin on time, with no previews or trailers; lower the volume of music and special effects; provide low-level lighting, instead of total darkness; allow families to bring or purchase snacks, and be shown in open caption.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are accepted to fund future screenings.