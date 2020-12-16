"Snow Snow Beautiful Snow
You shovel it in the morning-
You shovel it at night-
You look outside-
And it is still white."
— Written by my Uncle Gene Doran for his children, my cousins and me.
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Dec. 17, 1777, At Valley Forge in Pennsylvania the Continental Army led by General George Washington settled in for the winter.
Dec. 17, 1903, After three years of experimentation, Orville and Wilbur Wright achieved the first powered controlled airplane flight. They made four flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, the longest lasting about a minute.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Students at Danville Elementary School shopped at school to buy items as Christmas gifts for their families. The shopping event was sponsored by the Home and School Association to raise funds for school trips. Michael Russel, 6, and Alex Lorson, 5, were pictured in the newspaper wrapping some of their presents.
Ted McCaffery, director of the Danville Community Band, was pictured in The Danville News leading members through a variety of holiday tunes during the band annual holiday concert at Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Danville boys basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to win over Athens 67-62 in double overtime at the McCloskey Center. James Richardson scored 10 points for the Ironmen while Junior Doug Hoffman tied senior Kyle Sanders for top-scoring honors with a game-high 22 points. The victory avenged last year’s loss to Athens in the District 4 semifinal.
The Danville Area Community Center (DACC) recently celebrated its 14th birthday. Jean Knouse, executive director of DACC, was pictured in The Danville News as she cut the cake while Kasey Getkin, 3, Nicky Hein, 10, and Kim Webber, 7, look on.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Wayne Brookhart, ex DHS roundball standout, was the starting point guard on the Mansfield State College Junior varsity quintet. “His play projects a rosy future. He can power past defenders in drives to the basket or keep defenses honest with long distance set shots and jumpers from the foul line area, an accurate shooter 60 percents of his shots go in. It’s this style that enabled him to average 16 points per game. A smart player offensively and defensively who knows what to do on the court,” according to an article in the local newspaper.
“Eeyore’s Christmas Present” was the Danville High School Choral Group’s presentation held in the high school auditorium. Pictured in the Danville News were Eyeore, Kim Lynn; Piglet, Kim Gerringer; and Winnie-The-Pooh, Laura Little singing a tune from the play. Other performers were: Bob Bookmiller, Gwen McCulloh, Michele Ryan, Holly Fry and Ann Mutchler.
Bob Marks, Jr., chairman of the Whitey McCloskey Roundball Classic, was preparing for the upcoming event.
A “labor of love” for Marks, the classic developed into one of the area’s finest post-season extravaganzas through his leadership.
The format being developed would include the usual all-star boy and girl competition plus outstanding pre-halftime and between the games entertainment.
“What Child Is This,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “I Believe in Santa Claus” were among selections performed by the second-grade class at Mahoning Cooper Elementary School during their Christmas program. The kindergarten class and students in grade one through five rendered many favorite holiday selections to the delight of parents and young listeners in the audience. The children were directed by Ann McHale, music teacher.
Miss Margaret Johnson, a senior at Danville High School, was crowned the Ironmen Basketball Queen at halftime of the Danville-Montgomery game. Johnson was one of seven contestants elected by the student body of the high school. Bill Gaertner, captain of the 60-61 Ironmen, crowned the queen, assisted by Fred Gerringer, assistant captain of the basketball team.
The others who were nominated for the top honor by the varsity team and voted on by the student body included Jean Roeder, Betty Leiby, Suzanne Vastine, Louise Cotner, Marti Kreisher and Sandy Brown.
Santa was “swamped in a sea of small fry who eagerly awaited their chance to hop on St. Nick’s lap to divulge all their Christmas wishes” at the Head Start Christmas party. About 160 children and parents attended the event.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Preliminary applications for those interested in renting one of the 60-unit houses being constructed by the Montour County Housing Authority were available at the Executive Secretary William E. Booth's office.
The houses were being built on the large field behind the Montour row homes.
This property was originally part of the Montour Iron Works and had tracks from the Reading Railroad across it to the “Big Mill” on Northumberland Street.
“Love Came Down at Christmas,” the play was presented as part of the County Community Christmas Service sponsored annually by the Montour County Council of Churches. It is a story of humble shepherds watching and waiting for the coming of the Messiah.
All residents of Montour Country and Riverside area were invited to the presentation at the Danville Junior High School auditorium. The service began with the singing of carols followed by the play. The solo presentations were by Alameda Hornberger and James Logan Martin, vocal selections from the Danville State Hospital Choir. This was the 17th annual showing of the Christmas drama with local acting talent.
The Danville High School Chorus Christmas concert was presented at the senior high school. The concert helped raise funds for the purchase of keyboard instruments. The chorus presented a Christmas program for patients at the Danville State Hospital.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Seven veterans from Danville were enrolled at Bucknell University under the G.I. Bill of Rights, according to information provided by the director of the Veterans’ Bureau at the college.
They were John W. Blue, James and Thomas Cannard, James C.O. Carr, Raymond W. Cooke, Charles I. Stahl and Alexander Foster. They were among 191 student-veterans at the university.
Responding to the need of a community sing at Christmas time and in an effort to add to the Christmas spirit in Danville, the Geisinger Memorial Hospital held an old-fashioned Yuletide carol sing at the main entrance to the hospital.
The hospital staff and its program committee of Dr. Harold M Foss, William D. Wilson Jr. and Dr. J. Reed Babcock invited the public to attend the affair. The main purpose of the caroling was to have the community join the hospital in greeting the advent of Christmas.
The singing was under the direction of J. Alfred Fryer.
The Kennedy Van Saun Glee Club and Girls Chorus and the Geisinger Nurses Chorus also joined the voices with those of the people. The Ven. Archbishop Squire B Schofield read the Christmas Story. The singers were accompanied by an instrumental quartet. The high school prepared slides containing the words of the various carols projected on a screen.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.