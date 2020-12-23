DANVILLE — Cardiac surgeon John Conte has joined Geisinger as chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery and vice chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute, Geisinger announced on Wednesday.
Conte specializes in minimally invasive aortic and mitral valve surgery, is an expert in valve repair and replacement, and – in patients with abnormalities of the aorta, such as aortic aneurysms – valve-sparing aortic root surgery.
Before coming to Geisinger, Conte was a professor of surgery and held leadership roles at the University of Maryland Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins University Hospital and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Throughout his career, Conte has been an academic surgeon known for clinical research and his ability to mentor and train young cardiac surgeons. He is committed to remaining an active, practicing surgeon while driving innovative therapies in the Geisinger Heart Institute.