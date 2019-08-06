DANVILLE – Janet Tomcavage, Geisinger's chief population officer, assumed the role of chief nursing executive on Aug. 1.
In her role since 2014 as chief population officer, Tomcavage focused on driving the transformation of Geisinger's health care delivery.
“Nurses make a huge difference every day in the lives of our patients, and this new position reflects our ongoing commitment to nurses and to their professional growth,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “Janet brings outstanding experience in the full scope of nursing and all aspects of inpatient and outpatient care, and I’m excited for her and for all our nurses as she transitions into her new leadership role.”
Tomcavage recently launched Geisinger at Home, a home-based care model for our most medically complex patients. She has held various senior leadership roles, including serving as chief administrative officer at Geisinger Health Plan, where she oversaw the delivery of health services to members, providers and the community.
Early in her nursing education, Tomcavage took care of a patient with diabetes who had significant chronic complications. That experience sparked her interest in special projects in school, led her to become a bedside nurse at a small community hospital in Maryland, and ultimately led to her first role at Geisinger — a diabetes nurse educator who eventually kick-started Geisinger’s diabetes program. That was 38 years ago.
"There is so much that Geisinger can contribute to solve health care’s largest challenges: the aging population and chronic disease management in our most senior patients; the social determinants of health, and destination care programs," Tomcavage said. "And we need to solve the gaps in health care by growing, recruiting, and nurturing our nurses.”
Tomcavage earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Bloomsburg State University and her master’s degree in nursing from Misericordia University. She has co-authored numerous publications on patient-centered primary care, diabetes, disease management and the expanded role of nursing in health care.
