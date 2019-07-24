COOPER TWP. — Geisinger officials are teaching kids they are "Too Good for Drugs."
They are conducting a 10-week program of lessons for school-age children at the Danville Child Development Center's Bloom Road location, said Geisinger wellness associate Meghan Fetterman.
Using workbooks on Wednesday, she taught the kids about the effects of alcohol. They first did some brain puzzles followed by learning alcohol is especially harmful to young people since their brains are still growing and developing.
Students read about alcohol effects, including impairing decision-making, causing slurred speech and affecting short-term memory, vision, balance, coordination and decreasing reaction time.
Fetterman said they have three more lessons to go. Students learned how to stay away from drugs and peer pressure last week.
Juliana Ruiz, 9, showed her workbook, in which she wrote about true friends and how to know someone's personality.