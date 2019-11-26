DANVILLE — Geisinger has pledged to contribute $300,000 toward new radios for first responders in Montour County.
County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said Geisinger will pay $200,000 in December and will contribute another $100,000 in July 2020.
"We are thrilled the way they have stepped up and taken leadership," he said at Tuesday's commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Trevor Finn asked Susan Kauwell, county prothonotary and clerk of courts who chairs the Geisinger Authority, to pass their appreciation on to Geisinger.
Holdren said the goal was to reach more than $400,000 to fund radios for emergency responders for fire companies and for the county's Emergency Management Agency, the sheriff's office, the probation office and the coroner's office.
At $372,815, no tax dollars will be used to fund the purchases.
If $171,020 more can be raised, that will result in fire companies not paying for radios, he said.
Other businesses also have pledged to contribute. Holdren said other businesses will be approached to consider a contribution.
The total cost of radios for fire companies is $430,648 with the county agreeing to pay $211,617 toward fire company radios and $48,011 for pagers.
The radios are for the new STARNet state system to be used by the 911 center, which serves Montour and Columbia counties.
Area municipalities have signed 10-year leases for the purchase of radios for police in Danville, Riverside and Mahoning Township at a total cost of $183,285, he said.
The Geisinger commitment includes covering the cost of radios for emergency medical services of $144,514, he said. Holdren said Geisinger is paying for radios for ambulance companies, which is a great move forward "to give them the right tools for emergency responders."
In all, the radios will cost $919,646.
Geographic information services
The commissioners also approved an agreement with Columbia County for geographic information services (GIS). Finn said it will cost $17,000 to develop maps, which is a one-time fee, a one-time $5,000 maintenance fee and $15,000 for annual support. If Montour had its own GIS department, it would cost more than $100,000, he said.
There will be many uses for GIS, he said, including first responders using the exact maps and addresses 911 center dispatchers are looking at. First responders will be able to see this on phones, other mobile devices, in rigs and in squad cars, he said, and won't have to go through Google maps or a third party.
The assessment and planning offices will be able to use the system. The Montour Area Recreation Commission could use it to develop trails and DRIVE can use it for economic development, he said. The county Emergency Management Agency could have used it during a recent Danville search for a missing man, he said.
Finn said the system will be used to update the county's comprehensive plan and for an emergency hazardous plan.
Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will provide unlimited software use of $30,000 for the county.
Holdren said GIS Director Tim Murphy will reach out to Montour County before starting any project.