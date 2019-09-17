MAHONING TWP. — Josephine "Josie" Baylor celebrated her 100th birthday Monday afternoon surrounded by 60-plus people and some surprise guests at Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Geisinger CEO and President Dr. Jaewon Ryu stopped by along with Geisinger Health Plan CEO Steven Youso.
Baylor, born Sept. 16, 1919, is a health plan member.
Ryu and his family live next to Baylor's son, Gene, and Gene's wife, Patricia, in Lewisburg.
"I see Gene and Pat all the time and when I heard about the 100-year-old's birthday, I had to come by and send my regards. It's not every day you have a 100-year-old birthday party," Ryu said. While he socialized in the main dining room, which was decorated with 100 numerals and balloons, he said he might take time to eat some ice cream. The partygoers also ate slices from a three-tiered cake and cupcakes.
Youso said Gene Baylor was his neighbor until three months ago.
Heritage Heights manager Tammy Barbosa surprised Baylor with flowers. She said Baylor lived there for many years before moving to Emmanuel two years ago.
When asked about turning 100, Baylor said, "It doesn't feel any different than when I was 90," recalling a party in the Pine Barn Inn.
Tracy Baylor, a granddaughter-in-law from Maryland, said they had been planning her party during the past year. Tracy's dog, Boo, also attended. She said the family had lunch with Baylor earlier in the day. The new centenarian enjoyed seeing people she hadn't seen in a while and she already had a stack of cards in her room, Tracy said.
Greg Molter, pastor of St. Paul's Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Danville, said Baylor was one of the first to welcome him there as pastor in 2009. "She's a wonderful lady and it's like having another mother. She always has a smile," he said.
Jenn Leiner, Emmanuel activities director, said Baylor attends the Protestant services every Thursday at Emmanuel. She also does newspaper crossword puzzles and "loves bingo," Leiner said. "She will come to our red hat lunches and other activities. She's always happy and always has a friendly word to say to the staff," she said.
Among the decorations was a poster about events in 1919, including the creation of the Treaty of Versailles; the first rotary phone entered into service; the Grand Canyon National Park was established; daylight savings time was introduced in the U.S.; and the first pop-up toaster was invented. Woodrow Wilson was president and the average income per year was $1,125.
Emmanuel has another resident older than Baylor. Sister Ann Marie is 103.
Baylor, born and raised in Jerseytown, worked as a housekeeper before marrying Ralph Baylor, who died in 1975. He worked at Kennedy Van Saun Corp. in Danville, Gene Baylor, 73, said.
She has two grandchildren, Eugene Baylor Jr. of Pasadena, Md. and Nicole Parsons-Ferrelli of New Britain, Conn.; and two great-grandchildren Kelsey Baylor of Tempe, Ariz. and Abbey Parsons, of New Britain, Conn.