DANVILLE — Geisinger is proposing nearly $1 billion in building projects at locations around northeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including $535 million in Montour and Northumberland counties.
The Montour County commissioners will consider Geisinger's request for the issuance of the bonds by the Geisinger Authority at their meeting next week. County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said Monday the first public hearing on the bond issuance will be held in Montour County, Geisinger's base of operation.
Commissioners expect two or three representatives of Geisinger to attend their meeting at 11 a.m. July 9 in the courthouse.
The bonds would be used to refund a taxable loan in an outstanding principal amount of $13,622,499. Proceeds would refinance taxable loans in connection with the acquisition of Jersey Shore Hospital by Geisinger and finance, reimburse or refinance various projects, according to a legal advertisement.
Holdren and Geisinger Authority chairwoman Susan Kauwell said Geisinger will have to hold a public hearing on the bond issue in every county where the funds will be spent.
Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender III said the hearing is required under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982.
"Geisinger will be meeting with county commissioners throughout July looking for approval at the county level on the bond issuance. Geisinger will then bring the subject to the Geisinger Authority Board for its approval. In September, it is expected to receive approval from Geisinger Health."
Bonds will include projects in Danville, including the Mill Street and Montour Street locations along with Woodbine Lane and Justin Drive, in Mahoning Township.
While projects are being discussed, specific projects will not be officially announced until they go through an internal approval process, Stender said. The Geisinger Authority heard about the bonds at its meeting last week, he said.
According to a legal advertisement for the upcoming meeting, Montour County projects would include a $410 million project on 145 acres on Geisinger campus; 16 Woodbine Lane for $25 million; 529 Mill St. for $10 million; 32 Justin Drive for $5 million; 35 Justin Drive for $5 million; and 29 Montour St. for $10 million.
In Northumberland County, $50 million is proposed for the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus of 14.5 acres and $10 million at 208-210-212 Industrial Park Road in Elysburg.
Columbia County projects would include the Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital campus of 8.5 acres at $6 million; 510 Montour Blvd. at $5 million; 240 Mall Blvd. at $5 million; 602 Honeysuckle Lane at $3 million; and a $90 million project on property in Hemlock Township.
Centre County proposed projects are $14 million in State College and $10 million in Port Matilda in Centre County.
In Lackawanna County, proposals are Geisinger Community Medical Center campus in Scranton for $65 million; Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton at $10 million; the Mount Pleasant Corporate Center for $16 million; and Lakeview Drive in Moosic, $6 million.
Luzerne County projects including Geisinger Wyoming Valley Campus at $90 million; East Mountain View Drive in Wilkes-Barre at $10 million; and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center South Wilkes-Barre Campus with $15 million.
Lycoming County work includes $50 million for the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Campus.
In Mifflin County, $50 million is proposed for Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Campus and $10 million for 21 Geisinger Lane, Lewistown.
New Jersey locations include $25 million at 1925 Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City and $25 million at 65 West Jimmie Ledds Road in Pomona.