DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center is offering a free, virtual support group for survivors of COVID-19, who most commonly are dealing with various post-illness anxiety issues, according to facilitator Dr. Erin Hall, a psychologist of GMC.
The first of these group workshops began this Wednesday, and will continue on that day each week from 4-5 p.m.
Hall, a psychologist who works at the ICU at Geisinger, said, "we have a post-ICU follow-up clinic. We have had many COVID patients in the past year. Similar to other ICU departments, everybody has something they are struggling with.
"Because I am known around GMC as a psychologist who takes care of people after they have been in the ICU," she said, "I had people reaching out to me about patients they had seen in their follow-up primary care visits that were having trouble."
Hall was contacted and asked about what resources were available to those patients.
Through subsequent research, Hall learned that people were having more significant issues after COVID for a number of reasons.
A University of Oxford study said one in five people who survive COVID-19 are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder in the following three months, including anxiety, depression or insomnia. According to the study, COVID-19 survivors are twice as likely as any other group of patients to experience these issues.
That study's findings are available at https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2020-11-10-almost-20-covid-19-patients-receive-psychiatric-diagnosis-within-90-days.
"I decided I was the most well-positioned person to try to set something up to reach a larger number of people," Hall said.
The predominant psychological issue post-COVID is "hard to say because there are a range of things but I would say anxiety is the most significant struggle that we've seen. Anxiety in terms of a person's life. Their ability to do certain things, to be around certain people. A lot of that is due to the restlessness that is associated with COVID."
Some people are having shortness of breath for weeks, "and breathing is essential to survival," Hall said. "So having breathing issues really seems to generalize to a lot of different things. And whether a person has been in the ICU due to COVID, or has been at home, and is struggling to breathe, anxiety develops. And that is common."
Sessions will cover common experiences in recovery from COVID-19 including issues with sleep, memory or concentration; physical challenges; depression and anxiety; concerns about health, future medical care or COVID re-infection; trauma related to illness or hospitalization; and changes to family roles, relationships and friendships.
The group will also focus on coping strategies and building resilience.
For now, the sessions are virtual.
"There is thought about holding these group sessions in person," Hall said. "I am hopeful that down the road there will be an in-person option, if desired."
Hall understands, however, that there may be people who are recovering from COVID that are anxious about being in a group of people.
"The virtual setting seems appropriate," she said.
“Recovering from COVID-19 can be a lengthy process, and each person’s experience is different,” Hall said.
“Having a safe space to talk about your experience and challenges, among others with similar struggles, is important in helping people heal and recover. Recovery from COVID-19 is truly both physical and psychological.”
“I’m grateful that Geisinger can offer an option for behavioral health support for patients recovering from COVID," added Dawn Ziegler, associate vice president, behavioral health for Geisinger. "Having a provider like Dr. Hall who has walked the journey with patients in the ICU provide support post-hospitalization is a powerful step forward for our patients. We are happy to be able to offer this option to our community.”
To register, visit geisinger.org/events and search “COVID survivor support group.”
Participants can register for each week’s session separately. Anyone can sign up, not just Geisinger patients.
Capacity for online participation is 50 people. "But we're playing it by ear," Hall said. "If we think there are too many people I might break it up into two groups."
Hall considers this a support group, but if someone in a group has clearly significant stress issues, those individuals will be reached out to and helped.