DANVILLE – Researchers at Geisinger have received $2.8 million from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health to improve detection of and family screening for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). The project will be executed in collaboration with the FH Foundation, a patient-centered nonprofit organization dedicated to research, advocacy and education about FH.
People with FH have very high LDL cholesterol levels, and FH is the most common genetic cause of early, life-threatening cardiovascular disease. FH causes 20 percent of early heart attacks (before age 45). Significant reduction of LDL cholesterol beginning in childhood is key to successful risk reduction.
The disorder affects more than 34 million people worldwide and more than 1.3 million people in the United States, but less than 10 percent of these are diagnosed.
“Familial hypercholesterolemia is profoundly underdiagnosed in the U.S., leading to premature death in the absence of proper identification and subsequent treatment,” said Amy Sturm, professor at Geisinger’s Genomic Medicine Institute and co-director of the MyCode Genomic Screening and Counseling Program, and one of the study’s principal investigators. “This study will focus on not only identifying FH, but also the development and design of innovative tools and programs to help individuals with FH encourage their at-risk family members to be screened for the disorder.”