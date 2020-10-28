DANVILLE — For the ninth year, Geisinger has been recognized by the National Business Group on Health, a nonprofit association of more than 440 large employers, for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being programs in the nation.
Geisinger received a platinum award for implementing a workforce well-being strategy with demonstrated results. Geisinger’s wellness program is designed to help its employees maintain and enhance their well-being through comprehensive benefits, health education, resources and programs, including health coaching, on-site fitness centers, yoga classes, weight management and activity challenges, and the diabetes prevention program.
Participants in the program lost more than 38,000 total pounds in 2019 and 47 percent of participants with high blood pressure reduced it to a normal range in 2019.