Geisinger's seventh chief executive officer in 104 years holds degrees in both medicine and law, and has held medical and administrative leadership posts around and country.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, 45, Geisinger's new president and chief executive officer, effective July 1, also is a family man. At a news conference following the announcement of his appointment on Thursday, Ryu said he and his wife have two daughters, ages 9 and 11. They live in Lewisburg.
His in-laws are living with his family. He said he and his wife they are busy with their daughters' swim meets, soccer games and piano lessons and are lucky to have help from the in-laws.
Ryu was already well known at Geisinger. He has been the interim president and CEO since November 2018 after Dr. David Feinberg left for Google's health care initiative. Ryu has been executive vice president and chief medical officer at Geisinger since September 2016.
Just this week, he was named to Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Physician Executives. He is No. 19 on the annual list.
His resume, though, shows his vast experience before coming to Geisinger.
Ryu came to Geisinger from Humana, where he was president of integrated care delivery. Prior to Humana, he held various leadership roles at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago, Kaiser Permanente and in government, at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and serving as a White House Fellow at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was also a practicing corporate health care attorney in the Los Angeles office of the firm McDermott, Will & Emery.
Ryu was appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), an independent body legislatively tasked with advising Congress on payment and other policies governing health plans and providers serving Medicare beneficiaries. He also currently sits on the board of directors of My Health Direct, Inc., a provider of digital care coordination solutions. He has previously served in various other advisory roles, including board positions with MCCI and JenCare, and has served on the board of directors of the White House Fellows Foundation and Association.
Ryu earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University, and his medical degree and law degrees from the University of Chicago. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., according to his biographical information.
Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said that with Ryu's diverse history in health care, she expects him to be successful at Geisinger.
“He’s seen health care from just about every angle,” she said. “He has a good understanding of a lot of areas which will certainly be a benefit. I look forward to working with him."
Reporter Karen Blackledge contributed to this story.