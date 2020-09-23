Geisinger recorded a $33 million operating loss for the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to a financial report the health system filed last week.
The losses could have been higher but were offset by an increase of 41.8 percent in other revenues, including funds from the CARES Act and other federal grants totaling $153 million.
Operating revenues totaled $7.1 billion for the fiscal year, an amount similar to the same period a year earlier. The report states that insurance premium revenues and net patient service revenues declined by 1.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Clinical outpatient visits decreased by 4.5 percent, and adjusted discharges decreased by 4 percent when compared to the year-earlier period, the report states.
The COVID-19 crisis resulted in significant revenue losses in Geisinger’s clinics, beginning in the second half of March, due to the cancellation of nonemergency services to create COVID-19 surge capacity and comply with health and safety guidelines, according to the report.
“Declines in patients and members resulted in a 3.6 percent decrease in population managed versus the year-earlier period.”
According to Geisinger’s report filed with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), the health system had total assets of $9.1 billion on June 30, 2020 and $7.9 billion on June 30, 2019.
“Geisinger had $2.5 billion of outstanding debt, including bonds, notes and financing leases, as of June 30, 2020,” the report states.
In a statement released to news media on Monday, Geisinger said, “The fiscal year June 30, 2020 financial statements reflect ongoing industry-wide challenges facing health care organizations nationwide.
“With many of our patients insured through government programs like Medicare and Medicaid, limited payments from these programs continue to pose challenges, as do rising pharmaceutical costs and increases in uncompensated care. The COVID-19 crisis adds to our financial burden with projected negative impact of more than $120 million.”
Geisinger said it would continue to focus on services such as 65 Forward, mail-order pharmacy and telemedicine and new facilities such as joint venture hospitals in Schuylkill and Lycoming counties, an expansion at the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and three new 65 Forward clinics.
Robert Markowski, vice president, facilities administration at Geisinger Medical Center, told the Geisinger Authority on Wednesday that Geisinger soon plans to open 65 Forward clinics, which are health and wellness centers for seniors 65 and older, in Shamokin Dam, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton. Currently, there are two such clinics operating, in Scranton and Kingston. Geisinger plans to open a total of 16 of the 65 Forward clinics.