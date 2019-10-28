Geisinger and state Health Department investigators still are searching for answers to a Pseudomonas bacteria outbreak blamed in the death of three infants in Geisinger Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Geisinger spokesman Joseph Stender said.
The medical center also still is giving expectant moms expected to deliver before 32 weeks gestation the option of going to another hospital, Stender said.
Eight newborns were sickened at the hospital by the outbreak. In addition to the three who died, four were treated and recovered and one was still undergoing treatment in recent weeks. Stender was trying to determine late Monday if that was still the case.
The parents of one of the infants who died in September filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Geisinger on Oct. 17.
Abel David Cepeda was born prematurely at the hospital on Sept. 24 and died in the NICU six days later. He was the last of three newborn infants to die at the hospital following the outbreak, according to attorney Matt Casey, of Philadelphia, who was hired by the infant's parents, Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, of Hazle Township, Luzerne County.
Abel was the eighth newborn to be infected in the hospital's NICU since July, the lawsuit contends.
Among the allegations cited in the lawsuit is that Geisinger officials were aware of a trend of infections in early August but continued to accept premature infants into the NICU for more than a month and did not warn families of the potentially deadly outbreak.
Dr. Rosemary Leeming, Geisinger’s chief medical officer, said at an Oct. 7 news conference that Geisinger would divert pregnant women likely to deliver in under 32 weeks gestation to other facilities. Families of infants currently in the unit have the option of transferring their children to a facility in the Geisinger system or an outside facility, hospital officials said.
Three pregnant women expected to deliver before 32 weeks were diverted to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center from Geisinger earlier this month, Penn State Health spokesman Scott Gilbert confirmed.