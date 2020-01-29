Geisinger has filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop New Jersey-based AtlantiCare health system from breaking up the two systems' 2015 merger.
The lawsuit, filed a week ago in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport, follows a vote last Sept. 26 by the AtlantiCare board of directors to unilaterally dissolve its relationship with Geisinger, alleging Geisinger breached the agreement.
Now both sides say they are negotiating to resolve the issue.
According to the lawsuit, the vote to dissolve came nine days after members of both health systems' management and board leadership met in Allentown. There, AtlantiCare representatives, including Michael Charlton, AtlantiCare's board chairman and, since January 2019, a member of Geisinger's board of directors, stated AtlantiCare intended to terminate its association with Geisinger. He also had indicated that in a phone call to Geisinger the previous month, according to the lawsuit.
Geisinger's lawsuit states Charlton led the breakup effort, aided by AtlantiCare Chief Executive Officer Lori Herndon, who also voted in favor of unilateral dissolution as a member of that board.
“The complaint filed in federal court on Thursday is related to discussions about the future status of the relationship between Geisinger and AtlantiCare," according to a statement issued Tuesday by Matthew Van Stone, Geisinger's director of media relations and public affairs. "We continue to engage in discussions and are hopeful that we can resolve this matter to the satisfaction of all involved.”
Van Stone's counterpart at AtlantiCare, Jennifer Tornetta, issued this statement on Wednesday:
"The complaint filed in federal court on Thursday, Jan. 23, is related to discussions about the future status of the relationship between Geisinger and AtlantiCare. Although we deny the assertions in the complaint, we continue to engage in discussions and are hopeful that we can resolve this matter to the satisfaction of all involved in the best interests of our patients and their families, our staff and the broader communities we serve."
Neither side has indicated how Geisinger might have breached the agreement.
Geisinger maintains in its lawsuit that in late 2012, AtlantiCare was in financial distress.
"It retained a financial advisory firm that concluded that it no longer was viable for AtlantiCare to maintain its status as an independent, freestanding health system," according to the complaint.
AtlantiCare initiated discussions with Geisinger toward being acquired by Geisinger. On or about May 22, 2014, the parties reached an agreement for the permanent corporate integration of AtlantiCare into Geisinger.
The parties closed on the deal on Oct. 1, 2015. The agreement required AtlantiCare to re-brand itself as “part of the Geisinger system,” the lawsuit states.
The agreement states that AtlantiCare may terminate its association from the Geisinger system only if, within 10 years after the closing, Geisinger cedes control to a for-profit entity or becomes affiliated with a religious organization.
"In August 2019, Mr. Charlton called the chairman of Geisinger’s board and alleged that Geisinger had breached the Integration Agreement. Mr. Charlton stated that AtlantiCare intended to terminate its association with Geisinger," according to the complaint.
The complaint states the call blindsided Geisinger because AtlantiCare previously had given Geisinger no indication that AtlantiCare believed Geisinger was in material breach of the agreement.
The lawsuit asks the court to issue a declaratory judgment that AtlantiCare has no right to terminate its association with Geisinger and is not entitled to rescission, or termination, of the agreement and to enjoin AtlantiCare from continuing to pursue termination.
The complaint also states that Charlton’s and Herndon's conduct toward Geisinger was willful and malicious. The complaint accuses Herndon of aiding and abetting the dissolution effort by plotting with Charlton to wrongfully terminate AtlantiCare’s association with Geisinger.
The lawsuit demands judgment against Charlton and Herndon, together with an award of compensatory and punitive damages and any other relief the court deems appropriate.